THN's 2026-27 NHL Potential Calder Trophy Contenders: North Division

Yakemchuk scored 40 points (10G, 30A) in 54 games for the Belleville Senators in the 2025-26 season, his first pro campaign after four seasons with the WHL Calgary Hitmen. The Fort McMurray, Alberta native was rewarded with a spot on the 2026 Top Prospects Team. The 2024 Draft seventh-overall pick found his way to the NHL and skated in four regular-season games with Ottawa this past season, recording a goal and an assist in his debut in a 3-2 win at Detroit on Mar. 24. Yakemchuk also played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game, recording two assists against eventual champions, Carolina on Apr. 25. With defenceman Jordan Spence being a restricted free agent going into the off-season, now is the perfect time for Yakemchuk to fill in, be a full-timer and make an impact.