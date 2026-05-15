Thomas' OT Game-Winner Completes Comeback For Springfield In Game Two of Atlantic Division Finals

In the first minute of the final frame, the T-Birds would put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the power play for the fourth time. Springfield would take advantage of a breakaway opportunity the other way for a short-handed goal courtesy of forward Hugh McGing to get some breathing room at 3-1. Until the 3:40 mark, the Penguins had outshot the Thunderbirds 4-1. After that, until the end of game, Springfield went on a massive 19-7 run where T-Birds goalie Georgi Romanov was pulled twice for an extra attacker. In both instances, forward Dillon Dube scored for the Thunderbirds to even the game at three apiece and sending the game into overtime.