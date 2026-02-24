Three Players Recalled from Henderson Silver Knights to Vegas Golden Knights

Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Golden Knights center Tanner Laczynski (28) warms up before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled forwards Kai Uchacz, Tanner Laczynski, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan from their AHL affiliate team, the Henderson Silver Knights.
This is due to the fact that forwards Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin have been temporarily removed from the roster following their gold-medal victory in the 2026 Winter Olympics and will be taking some time off to celebrate a bit more.
This season, Uchacz has 27 points (7G, 20A) in 44 games with the Silver Knights. He played two games with the Golden Knights last season but did not contribute any points.
Coghlan has 24 points (11G, 13A) in 37 games with Henderson. He played two games with Vegas this season, also going scoreless.
Laczynski leads the team in goals (15), assists (28) and points (43). Last season, he earned All-Star honors and played nine games with the Golden Knights, putting up two assists.