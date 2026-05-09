Toronto Advances To North Division Finals

In the second period, while the Marlies outshot Laval 6-3 for the first 10:06 minutes, Toronto could not find the equalizer despite having two unsuccessful attempts at the power play in that time-frame. Laval then went on 7-0 shooting run before Toronto defenceman Blake Smith broke through Laval goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and lasered from the point for the equalizer at the 13:50 mark. However, the Marlies' lead was short-lived as only 61 seconds later, the Rocket would find themselves on their first power play which Beck would cash in for his second goal of the night and restore the one-goal lead at 2-1 into the second break.