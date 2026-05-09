Toronto Advances To North Division Finals

The Toronto Marlies beat the Laval Rocket 3-2 to advance to the North Division Finals where they will face the Cleveland Monsters.
Laval set the tempo in the first period as even though they put up only seven shots, they limited Toronto to just three. That shot volume eventually translated to the game-opening goal for the Rocket by forward Owen Beck at the 9:49 mark to go up 1-0 by the first break.
In the second period, while the Marlies outshot Laval 6-3 for the first 10:06 minutes, Toronto could not find the equalizer despite having two unsuccessful attempts at the power play in that time-frame. Laval then went on 7-0 shooting run before Toronto defenceman Blake Smith broke through Laval goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and lasered from the point for the equalizer at the 13:50 mark. However, the Marlies' lead was short-lived as only 61 seconds later, the Rocket would find themselves on their first power play which Beck would cash in for his second goal of the night and restore the one-goal lead at 2-1 into the second break.
Toronto turned the tables on the Rocket in the final period as even though the Marlies put up only seven shots in the frame, they limited Laval to just three shots. Two of the Marlies' shots converted into goals, first the equalizer by forward Reese Johnson at the 4:57 mark and the other being a sniper shot by forward Vinni Lettieri in a 4v4 situation from the high slot for the game-winning goal at the 10:22 mark.
Toronto goalie and AHL All-Star Artur Akhtyamov made 20 saves off 22 shots for a save percentage of 0.909.
Laval goalie Kahkonen made 16 saves of 19 shots for a save percentage of 0.841.