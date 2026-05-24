Toronto Marlies Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

In the third period, the the Leafs' AHL affiliate team didn't get their first shot until the 9:03 mark and went 0-for-2 on their second and third power plays, but just when Toronto looked like they were down for the count, forward Logan Shaw sniped the puck from the left face-off zone at the 15:30 mark to level the scores at two apiece. And then with just when it looked like overtime was inevitable, forward Easton Cowan punched in the game-winner from just outside the crease 12 seconds before the end of regulation to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals.