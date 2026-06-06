Toronto Marlies One Win Away From 2026 Calder Cup Finals

After opening the second period on a 4-2 shooting run, the Pens found themselves on their second power play where forward Mickhail Ilyan scored the game-opening goal with a one-timer from the left interior hash-marks for the 1-0 lead for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. That lead was short-lived as just 50 seconds later, Marlies defenceman Ben Danford put in a shot from the point that deflected off the stick of forward Landon Sim to tie the game at 1-1 for the Leafs AHL affiliates. After Toronto had gotten past a 3-0 shooting run from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that lasted 7:08 minutes including surviving the Penguins' third power play, the Marlies scored on the first shot of their second man-advantage courtesy of Benoit-Olivier Girouix to go up 2-1 after 40 minutes.