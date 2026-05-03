Toronto Offence Mows Down Laval In Game Three of North Semifinals

Toronto went into a power play five seconds into the game and captain Logan Shawn wasted no time, scoring five seconds into the man-advantage. In the sixth minute of the period, forward Easton Cowan went down the ice against two Laval defencemen and lasered a shot past Rocket goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to go up 2-0. Later on, defenceman Henry Thrun pocketed the third goal off a rebound after Jacob Quillan was initially denied by Kahkonen. And then in the 16th minute, forward Alex Nylander put in the Marlies' fourth goal with a soft touch in the edge of crease off a pass by Luke Haymes, putting Toronto up 4-0 into first intermission.