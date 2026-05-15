Two-Goal Down Toronto Make Comeback Win In Game One of North Division Finals

After going 0-for-3 in power plays earlier in the game and being outshot 23-8 by Cleveland in the second frame, the Marlies would find themselves on their fourth man-advantage of the game. Forward Easton Cowan would capitalize and sneak the puck between the five-hole six seconds into the power play to cut the deficit by half. Just over two minutes later with six seconds left in the second, defenceman Marshall Rifai would nail a one-timer from the slot to tie the game at two apiece.