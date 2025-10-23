Vegas Golden Knights Recall Carl Lindbom And Jaycob Megna

The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Carl Lindbom and defenseman Jaycob Megna from the Henderson Silver Knights, the team announced Wednesday.

Megna has one assist in four games while serving as captain for the AHL's Silver Knights this season and has looked solid. He will serve as defensive depth with Noah Hanifin being placed on IR.

The 32-year-old has 27 points in 193 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Chicago Blackhawks, and Florida Panthers.

A seventh round selection of the Ducks in 2012, Megna has amassed 11 points in 438 career AHL games.



Lindbom is 1-0-1 with a shutout and .958 SP in two appearances with Henderson this season. He will work in a tandem with Akira Schmid as Adin Hill is out week-to-week.

A seventh round selection of the Golden Knights in 2021, this is Lindbom's second season in North America, he had a 18-15-3 record with a 2.65 GAA and .912 SP last season as an AHL rookie.

The 22-year-old has posted good numbers in the AHL and SHL and was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year in 2023.