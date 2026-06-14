Villeneuve's Franchise Record-Setting Game Puts Marlies Up 2-0 In Calder Cup Finals

The Wolves struck first with the first shot of the game when defenceman Charles Alexis Legault tipped in a shot from captain Josiah Slavin to put Chicago up 1-0 in just under two minutes of regulation. Toronto were the more dominant team in the next 9:23 minutes of period as they went on a 9-2 run in shots. While the Marlies didn't score in their first power play in that time frame, Toronto forward Benoit-Olivier Groux leveled the scores by squeezing the puck between Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau and the left post. But when the Wolves got their first attempt at the man-advantage just over three minutes later, forward Noah Philp planted the go-ahead goal to restore Chicago one-goal lead at 2-1. While Toronto outshot the Wolves 12-8, only four of Chicago's shots came in the 5v5 scenario and three came in the power play with each situation producing a goal.