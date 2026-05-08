Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Advance To Atlantic Division Finals

In the third period, Hershey got the opening three shots and the first five of the six shots of the frame. The one lone shot of Penguins came off a Bears' takeaway forced by forward Ville Koivunen in the Hershey end and then punched it the other way in the Penz' goal thanks to some 3-on-1 teamwork with forwards Mikhail Ilyin and AHL All-Star Tristan Broz. Overall in the final period, Hershey would outshoot Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 14-8 but it said more about the poor performance of the Bears power play unit: nine of Hershey's 14 shots in the frame would come in all four UNSUCCESSFUL man-advantage situations while also giving up yet another short-handed goal to put the final score at 4-1 for the Penguins.