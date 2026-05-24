Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had a dream start, having the first five shots 5:17 minutes into the game. During this time, Penguins forward and AHL All-Star Tristan Broz stickhandled the puck past Springfield defenseman Calle Rosen on the left side of the offensive zone before beating T-Birds goalie Georgi Romanov with a backhander for the 1-0 lead. A short time later, Broz would find himself once again on a scoring play, this time assisting defenseman Harrison Brunicke on a 2-on-1 chance for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second goal to double the lead just 7:43 minutes into the first frame. After the Pens would be put on the power play for the first time, Broz would snipe the puck from the slot for his second goal and third point of the game to put the Penguins up 3-0 with 3:43 minutes left in the opening period. Just when it looked like Springfield thought they would exit the first frame with a clear head, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored off a rebound shot of defenseman Phil Kemp with just 20 seconds to go, putting the Pens up 4-0 after 20 minutes and getting Romanov pulled (8 saves off 12 shots for a save percentage of 0.667) in favor of Vadim Zherenko in the second period.