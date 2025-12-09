2025-26 Season Sees Most Rookies Scoring At Least 20 Points In 22 Games Or Less Since 2021-22

There is certainly no shortage of talent in the AHL.

With the season past the quarter mark, five rookies have scored at least 20 points in 22 games or less: Bakersfield Condors' Quinn Hutson (24 points in 21 games), Rockford IceHogs' Nick Lardi (24 points in 22 games), Calgary Wranglers' Matvei Gridin (21 points in 22 games), San Jose Barracudas' Igor Chernyshov (20 points in 22 games) and Hershey Bears' Ilya Protas (20 points in 21 games)

That is the most in four seasons dating back to the 2021-22 campaign when the league recorded six rookies who scored their 20th point by their 22nd game .

The 2024-25 season had two players reaching that landmark, the first being Sam Colangelo (21 points) and the other unsurprisingly being the Rookie of the Year Justin Hryckowian (21 points).

Matt Coronato (25 points), Brandt Clarke (24 points) and eventual Rookie of the Year Logan Stankoven (29 points) reached the milestone in the 2023-24 season and Matej Blumel (20 points) and Sammy Walker (23 points) did the same the season before.

Considering that two of the last three top-scoring debutants that have recorded this accomplishment have gone on to win Rookie of the Year, it certainly makes Hutson a clear cut favorite.