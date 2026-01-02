Admirals' Ufko Projected To Be Highest Scoring Defenceman in Franchise's 56 Year History

After putting up three assists against an almost invincible Grand Rapids team and putting an end to their 15-game win streak on New Year's Eve, Elite Prospects has projected that Nashville Predators prospect and Milwaukee Admirals defenceman Ryan Ufko will put up 72 points (20G, 52A) in the same number of games by the end of the season. He currently is going at a point-a-game with 29.

That will make him the highest scoring defenceman in the rich history of the franchise.

The previous highest scoring defenceman for the Admirals was Curtis Murphy in the 2003-04 season with 53 points.

Furthermore, Ufko's 72 points would also rank fifth amongst skaters of ALL positions in franchise history.