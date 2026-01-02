Americans' Helenius Projected To Be Highest Scoring U20 Skater In AHL In 50 Years

Buffalo Sabres first-round pick and Rochester Americans forward Konsta Helenius at only 19 years old is lighting it up in the AHL with 28 points (9G, 19A) in 29 games.

With that, Elite Prospects has him projected to go for 69 points (22A, 47A) by the end of the season, unless he is brought up by the Sabres.

That point total will be the highest by a player aged under 20 in the AHL since Guy Chouinard who put up 80 points as a 19-year-old for the Nova Scotia Voyageurs 50 seasons ago in the 1975-76 campaign.

Furthermore, Helenenius' 69 points will just be third-highest amongst U20 players in AHL history.