Bruins' Locmelis Projected To Score Highest Points By A U22 Latvian In 33 Years

Providence Bruins forward and Boston's 2022 fourth-round pick Dans Locmelis has scored eight points in his last four games, bringing his points tally so far to 21 points (12G, 9A) in 30 games.
The 21-year-old is projected to score 51 points (29G, 22A) by the end of the season, as per Elite Prospects.
That will be the highest score by a Latvian player under the age of 22 in the AHL since 20-year-old Sergejs Zoltoks scored 66 points (31G, 35A) way back in the 1992-93 season, ironically, also for the Providence Bruins.
Unsurprisingly, both players are/were in their rookie seasons.
Locmelis has been rewarded for his efforts by being named to Team Latvia's Men's ice hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.