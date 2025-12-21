Eagles' Goalie Posch Just Second Swede With Two Shutouts In First Five Games Of Rookie Season

Colorado Eagles goalie and Avalanche prospect Isak Posch is only the second Swedish netminder in AHL history to post two shutouts in the first five games of a rookie season.

That achievement is further elevated by the fact that the 23-year-old is undrafted.

The only other Swede who accomplished the same feat was 2022 fourth-round pick and current Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby who put up the same number of shutouts in the third and fourth games in his debut season in 2023-24 for the Toronto Marlies.