    Eagles' Goalie Posch Just Second Swede With Two Shutouts In First Five Games Of Rookie Season

    Ismail Fasih
    Dec 21, 2025, 21:00
    Updated at: Dec 21, 2025, 22:58
    Colorado Eagles goalie Isak Posch in a game during his tenure with the St. Cloud State men's hockey team (Source:&nbsp;© Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK)

    Colorado Eagles goalie and Avalanche prospect Isak Posch is only the second Swedish netminder in AHL history to post two shutouts in the first five games of a rookie season.

    That achievement is further elevated by the fact that the 23-year-old is undrafted.

    The only other Swede who accomplished the same feat was 2022 fourth-round pick and current Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby who put up the same number of shutouts in the third and fourth games in his debut season in 2023-24 for the Toronto Marlies.