Firebirds' Jugnauth Projected To Be Highest Scoring Rookie D-Man In 10 Years

Coachella Valley Firebirds defenceman and Seattle Kraken 2022 fourth-rounder Tyson Jugnauth, who is in his rookie season, put up one assist Wednesday evening, putting his points tally at 25 points (4G, 21A) in 34 games.

According to Elite Prospects, he is projected to score 56 points (9G, 47A) by the end of the season.

That will be the highest score by a debutant D-man in the AHL in 10 years with the last highest scorer being ironically also a Kraken Brandon Montour who scored 57 points in 68 games for the San Diego Gulls in the 2015-16 season.

On top, the 21-year-old rookie's 56 points will be the highest points scored by a Firebirds blueliner in Coachella Valley's short three year history, beating out 27-year-old Brogan Rafferty's 51 points from the 2022-23 season.