Flyers’ Defense Prospect Jiříček is Finding His High Upside in Lehigh Valley

David Jiříček has two goals and four assists in five games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He was acquired at the trade deadline in the Bobby Brink trade and has not only fit in with the American Hockey League team but has also become a key part of the turnaround.
The Phantoms and more accurately, the Philadelphia Flyers, are his third organization since he was drafted with the sixth pick in the 2022 draft. So, Jiříček is running out of chances to prove he’s an elite defenseman, and in this stop, he’s making the most of the opportunity.
Around the league, Jiříček was seen as damaged goods. The Columbus Blue Jackets was dissapointed with his development, so they traded him to the Minnesota Wild. In Iowa, the Wild’s AHL affiliate, the top prospect took a step back, and it’s why the team moved him for a player who can help them win now.
When Jiříček arrived in Allentown, the message was that he’s a talented player and just needs to lean into that skill. “We’re super excited to have you, we’re going to put you in important situations," Phantoms head coach John Snowden noted after Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Providence Bruins, adding, "and he’s taken advantage of them so far". More importantly, Jiříček must embrace the grind that comes with the AHL before becoming a regular in the NHL.
He’s playing with confidence on the Phantoms and is on a mission. He’s eager to join the Flyers by the start of next season, and the best way to audition for an NHL spot is with an impressive finish to the AHL season. He’s hit the ground running with great play on the offensive end and has also stepped up defensively.
He has a great stick. Specifically, Jiříček can move the puck well, whether it’s with a shot or a quick pass. It’s allowed him to lead the breakouts for the Phantoms and set up the offense with great play at the point. “We all know what that skill set is, and it’s all about empowering that skill set,” Snowden mentioned on the newly acquired defenseman.
His goal against the Bruins in Wednesday’s upset win put his skill on full display. Jiříček kept the puck in the offensive zone and moved around the opposing skaters to find a shooting lane and thread the needle. He’s a big man, he can skate, he can shoot, he can pass the puck well,” Snowden added, and it’s a skill that translates to the NHL.
The question is whether Jiříček can keep this up at the next level, when space is hard to come by. He’s a defenseman who has all the tools to become a great player and now, it’s about showing it consistnetly. Even on the defensive end, he has the size to win puck battles and it’s about having the drive to do so.
The Flyers have struggled to draft an elite defenseman, and it’s why their rebuild has staggered in recent years. They don’t have that player who makes everyone on the ice better and can play in all situations. It’s why the Flyers tried trading for a few, whether it was Rasmus Ristolainen or Jamie Drysdale.
Jiříček is another bet, and this time, the Flyers are betting on the skill. He’s a top prospect and still shows flashes of brilliance. With the Phantoms, he’s putting together a run that shows why he was drafted with the sixth pick by the Blue Jackets.
The Phantoms also have Oliver Bonk hitting his stride at the right time. It’s why the team has won three of their last four games to improve thier position in the playoff picture. For the Flyers, it gives them two options for the future, two prospects they hope will work out.