    • Powered by Roundtable

    Gulls' Solberg Projected To Be Highest Goal-Scoring Norwegian D-Man In AHL History

    Ismail Fasih
    Jan 9, 2026, 18:39
    Ismail Fasih
    Jan 9, 2026, 18:39
    Updated at: Jan 9, 2026, 18:39
    Stian Solberg is selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas. (Source: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

    With four goals and nine points in 31 games this season, San Diego Gulls defenceman and Anaheim Ducks 2024 first-rounder Stian Solberg is projected to score nine goals and 21 points by the end of the season.

    His nine goals will be the highest scored by a blueliner from Norway in a single AHL season, beating out Anders Myrvold's six goals when he played for the 1996-97 Providence Bruins.

    Solberg's 21 points will also be tied for fifth amongst all Norwegian defencemen in AHL history, with all top five point totals belonging to Myrvold.