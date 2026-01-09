Gulls' Solberg Projected To Be Highest Goal-Scoring Norwegian D-Man In AHL History

With four goals and nine points in 31 games this season, San Diego Gulls defenceman and Anaheim Ducks 2024 first-rounder Stian Solberg is projected to score nine goals and 21 points by the end of the season.

His nine goals will be the highest scored by a blueliner from Norway in a single AHL season, beating out Anders Myrvold's six goals when he played for the 1996-97 Providence Bruins.

Solberg's 21 points will also be tied for fifth amongst all Norwegian defencemen in AHL history, with all top five point totals belonging to Myrvold.