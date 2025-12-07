Highest Scoring UFA Prospect Phillipe Daoust Puts Up Best AHL Numbers In Half The Games

Belleville Senators' Phillipe Daoust has put up 23 points in 25 games, the seventh-highest in the AHL and the best numbers for an unrestricted free agent prospect in the league.

This has also eclipsed his previous best of 22 points scored in MORE THAN TWICE the games at 52 from the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 Draft and signed to a $2.47M entry-level contract in 2022 that expired this past off-season because of poor showing.

With the dramatic improvement in performance, this is the golden window for the Barrie, Ontario native to get another NHL deal. He just needs to keep up the scoring. Of course, it is easier said than done.