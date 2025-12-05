IceHogs' Rookie Nick Lardis Projected To Be Highest Scoring AHL Rookie In 14 Years

Elite Prospects projects Rockford IceHogs' Nick Lardis (11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points) will score 39 goals, 39 assists 78 points to put up the highest points by a rookie in the AHL since Norfolk Admirals' Cory Conacher put up 80 points in the 2011-12 season.

Lardis' 39 goals would also break former Rockford product Matthew Highmore's 24 goals set in 2017-18 for most rookie franchise goals, while his 39 assists would just eclipse former IceHog Adam Clendening's 37 rookie franchise helpings set back in his 2012-13 season.

His 78 points would completely shatter Lukas Reichel's 57 rookie franchise points set when the then 19-year-old German debuted in the AHL.

Lardis is a 2023 third-round pick for the Chicago Blackhawks. Before turning 20 and becoming eligible for the AHL, the Oakville native put up a mammoth 117 points in his final season for the OHL Brantford Bulldogs.

The transition has clearly been a smooth process.