Rockets' Reinbacher Projected To Be Highest Scoring Austrian Defencemen In 13 Years

With 12 points (3G, 9A) in 22 games, the Laval Rockets and Montreal Canadiens 2023 first-round draft pick David Reinbacher is projected to score 35 points (9G, 26A) by the end of the season.

That will make him the highest scoring defenceman of Austrian nationality since Thomas Pock who scored 33 points in the 2012-13 season at the age of 31 for the Lake Erie Monsters. In addition, the only two other higher points scored by an Austrian defenceman also belong to Pock: 61 points in 2005-06 aged 24 and 44 points in 2007-08 aged 26, both with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Reinbacher will be putting up his best numbers at only 21 years old.