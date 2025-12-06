San Jose Barracudas' Igor Chernyshov Becomes Franchise's Highest Goal Scoring Rookie In Four Seasons Through 21 Games

After netting yet another goal Friday night against the Tucson Roadrunners, 2024 San Jose Sharks second-round draft pick Igor Chernyshov has scored the most goals (11) by a Barracuda rookie in four seasons in 21 games for the franchise dating back to the 2021-22 season.

During that season, Scott Reedy put up 13 goals by that milestone game of the campaign.

In that time frame, Chernyshov and Reedy are also the only ones to put up at least 20 points by game number 21 of their debut seasons, putting up 20 and 22 points respectively.

The closest any other San Jose rookie came to breaking that record was Thomas Bordeleau with 10 goals and 15 points in 21 games in the 2022-23 season.

Chernyshov was with the OHL Saginaw Spirit last season where he missed the start of the campaign but then made an emphatic return in the new year scoring 55 points in 23 games for a league-best 2.39 points-per-game.

The 20-year-old Russian is more than holding his own with the big boys of the AHL.