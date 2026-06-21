THN's 2026-27 NHL Potential Calder Trophy Contenders: Atlantic Division

The 2022 fifth-rounder has exceeded expectations of the 132nd position he was picked in the draft. The Gatineau, Quebec native has quietly become the best blueliner on the a Providence Bruins' teams who were just one win away from establishing the best win-loss record in the 90-year history of the AHL. In fact, with San Diego Gulls' Stian Solberg, he was tied for the most goals by a U23 defenceman last season with 12. In every one of his three AHL seasons, he has made improvements in goals, assists and points in the subsequent year. He ended the 2025-26 campaign with 36 points (12G, 24A) in 65 games, ultimately being rewarded with a trip to the 2026 AHL All-Star Game. The Bruins organization clearly has him in their sights as on March 9, they locked him in to a fresh two-year extension. With Boston experiencing a lack of playmaking defencemen, expect Brunet to take his shot and put the league on notice.