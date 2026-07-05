THN's AHL 2026-27 Season Rookie Prospects: Abbotsford Canucks

For a late round pick, Patterson has made quite an impression. In his first draft year, the Etobicoke, ON native produced the most goals by a rookie (29) in the 2023-24 OHL season with the Barrie Colts, but fell in the lap of the Vancouver Canucks all the way in the fourth round of the NHL Draft the following summer. After a successful encore season with the Colts and then getting traded to the Niagara IceDogs, Patterson signed his entry-level contract with Vancouver four days before the start of the 2025-26 OHL season. It was with the IceDogs that Patterson would truly shine as he produced career-highs in goals (40), assists (44) and points (84) while adding another eight points in five playoff games. His 40 goals were tied for third in the league. As mentioned before, a team like Abbotsford that ranked dead last in the 2025-26 season in goals will hope and pray Patterson's junior numbers transfer over to the American league. The 20-year-old already had a taste of AHL action when he played four games for Abbotsford at the end of last season, getting both his points so far in an April 11th game against the Calgary Wranglers including scoring his first professional goal.