THN's AHL 2026-27 Season Rookie Prospects: Bakersfield Condors

Now this is a goaltender with roots in USports. The Calgary native spent the 2023-24 season with Brock University in St. Catherines, ON where he produced a GAA and save percentage of 2.15 and .932 respectively with a record of 20-6-0 en route to winning multiple awards including OUA West First All-Star Team, OUA West Goaltender of the Year as well as a spot on the USports All-Canadian Second Team. Naturally, the Oilers took notice and signed him to a two-year entry-level contract on March 18, 2024. To adjust for the massive jump from USports to the professional level, he started with the Fort Wayne Komets in the 2025-26 season and held his own, producing a GAA of 2.74 and save percentage of 9.03 with a record of 19-12-4. Ungar was hoping to start in the AHL with Bakersfield in 2025-26 but a preseason training camp injury and a crowded goalie depth chart forced him to begin the season as the third goalie in the ECHL. The Oilers organization had to loan him out on a team because they didn’t want to carry three goalies in Fort Wayne. He found himself playing on three different ECHL teams in his first 11 games of the season. In those three teams combined: Greensboro Gargoyles, Orlando Solar Bears and the Komets, Ungar produced a GAA of 2.33 and a save percentage of .920 while registering a record of 11-9-4. . His save percentage of .920 was tied for the fifth-highest amongst goalies in the league that had played at least 25 games. His four shutouts were tied for second just behind Oilers teammate Jonsson (mentioned earlier). He did get a bit of AHL action, posting a GAA and save percentage of 2.51 and .923 respectfully in 13 games with a record of 9-2-2. He will be looking to work with a bigger sample sized season this upcoming year.