THN's AHL 2026-27 Season Rookie Prospects: Belleville Senators

You better believe Ottawa found a jewel in undrafted free agency. As a 19-year-old, Mistelbacher broke out in the 2024–25 season with the Swift Current Broncos, racking up 93 points (42G, 51A) in 67 games. Despite being ranked by NHL Central Scouting at 72nd among North American skaters in the 2025 NHL Draft, teams passed on him. He was traded to the Brandon Wheat Kings for the 2025–26 season where he closed out his over-age junior career by scoring another blistering 88 points (42G, 46A) in 67 games. After going undrafted yet again in the 2026 Draft and now aged out of draft eligibility going forward due to being a 21-year-old by next year's draft, he was now able to directly sign to whichever team was interested in him. He did just that with Ottawa after impressing them in their Development Camp in July 2026 as an undrafted free agent invite. If his talents in the juniors transfer over to the American League, we are very well seeing an overwhelming favorite for AHL Rookie of the Year.