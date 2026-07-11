THN's AHL 2026-27 Season Rookie Prospects: Calgary Wranglers

Now this is an interesting one. Wiebe is a seventh-round pick out of the BCHL and went to North Dakota for three years. He improved every season concluding in his final one where he was named alternate captain and put up career-highs in goals (5), assists (24) and points (29). His 24 assists were the second-highest amongst blueliners in the NCHC. The Mission, BC native's penalty minutes had also gone down drastically from 27 and 24 in the first two seasons to just six in the last one. He was so good that just the day after his final college game, he signed a two-year entry-level contract on April 10 and then the next day on the 11th, made his NHL debut for the Flames against the Seattle Kraken. Keep this in mind: Of all the seventh-rounders that have been drafted over the years, only 25.4% have played at least one game in the NHL. And now Wiebe is part of that company by playing four Flames games last season. He will start off this year with the Wranglers.