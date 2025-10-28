Count On Red Hot Macklin Celebrini Lifting Sharks Over Kings in Upset Win

Tuesday’s NHL slate is stacked, with all 32 teams hitting the ice and several marquee matchups set to deliver high-octane action. The night wraps with a gritty Pacific Division clash between the LA Kings and the feisty San Jose Sharks, a game fans won’t want to miss.

If you’re new to our betting challenge, here’s the play: we start with a modest bankroll and aim to grow it by rolling over profits from carefully researched daily picks. We’ve turned $10 into triple digits before. Sometimes we stumble, but the grind is part of the thrill.

Tonight’s pick comes from the Penguins-Blues clash. A win could boost our $20 bankroll toward $50 and bring us closer to our first $100 milestone.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Sharks +2.5 & Over 4.5 Goals (-125)

Despite the youth movement of the Sharks, they've still been able to stifle the Kings in the past, winning two of their last three matchups last season to split their season series with two wins a piece. The Sharks surging offense was in large part due to the breakout play of 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who has a pair of goals and an assist through two career matchups versus the Kings. As of late, nobody has been better than the 2024 first overall pick with Celebrini recording six goals and nine assists for 16 points over his first nine games over the season, including a recent hot streak entering Tuesday, where he has four goals and five assists for nine points over his last three games.

Nobody has been able to stop the youngster but he will be faced with a tough offensive challenge in trying to get past a Kings defense that Chicago's Connor Bedard called boring for their laid back defensive structure that allows few goals. This hasn't been the case lately however, as the Kings' backend has struggled to start the season with 31 goals allowed, tied with the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks for ninth-worst in the NHL. Celebrini's offensive hot streak should keep his team in this game and within striking distance for the puck line just like he did last season when San Jose was among one of the best betting teams in the league.

The Sharks last season finished with a 47-35 record against the spread last season, ranking top six in the NHL. So far this season, they haven't been as automatic with a 5-4 record against the spread but against the Kings they should be able to bounce back as they've covered in five of their last six matchups against LA plus the Sharks will be home.

If we look to roll our $20 bank with this same-game parlay in the Sharks-Kings matchup, our profits would be $16 and bringing our new total to $36 heading into Wednesday.

