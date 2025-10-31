Expect Few Goals As Islanders’ Defense Seeks Redemption Against Capitals

Friday’s NHL action is compact with just three games on the schedule, but the matchups still promise plenty of excitement and must-watch moments. One of the most intriguing contests will feature a divisional showdown between the up-and-coming New York Islanders and last season’s Metro Division champions, the Washington Capitals. Keep an eye on New York’s recent top pick, Matthew Schaefer, as he goes up against a physical Capitals squad led by Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, expect some intense battles on the ice.

For those new to our betting challenge, here’s the scoop: we start with a modest bankroll and aim to grow it by reinvesting profits from carefully researched daily picks. In the past, we’ve turned $10 into triple-digit winnings.

Tonight’s comes from the Metro Division clash between the Islanders and Capitals. It’s the perfect opportunity to kick off the bankroll and start climbing once again.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

NHL Insider Names Jack Eichel, Matthew Schaefer in Early NHL Award Predictions

Early NHL award predictions reveal breakout candidates and seasoned stars vying for glory.

Pick: Under 5.5 Goals (+120)

The Islanders face a challenging road back-to-back, coming off a rough first leg in which New York suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. They now head to Washington to take on the Capitals, who are coming off two consecutive losses but have had two days to rest before Friday’s matchup. This sets the stage for a closely contested game, with both teams eager for a much-needed win and the outcome potentially taking an unexpected turn.

New York has won just eight of their last 24 games against Washington, making a strong defensive showing crucial for any chance at an upset. Islanders coach Patrick Roy will undoubtedly emphasize tightening up at the back after Thursday’s six-goal concession. Historically, five of the last eight meetings between these teams have produced five or fewer goals, a trend likely to continue against a Capitals squad boasting the league’s best defense this season, allowing just 2.20 goals per game and 22 goals over ten games.

If we roll our initial $10 pick at +120 odds, a win would net $12 in profit, bringing the total payout to $22. With plenty of action lined up over the weekend, there are more opportunities to grow the bankroll.

Jack Eichel’s MVP Case Strengthens Amid Golden Knights’ Dominant Start

Eichel's offensive explosion fuels the Golden Knights' hot streak. Can this star-studded lineup carry him to MVP glory?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.