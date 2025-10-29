Expect Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews To Stay Hot Against Blue Jackets

Wednesday’s NHL action is light, featuring just one matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams are looking to extend their winning streaks to three games. After Tuesday night’s contests, Toronto returns from hosting Calgary, while Columbus comes off a road visit to Buffalo. A win would not only secure a crucial three-game streak but also provide valuable momentum heading into the weekend.

For those new to our betting challenge: we start with a modest bankroll and aim to grow it by rolling over profits from carefully researched daily picks. We’ve turned $10 into triple digits before.

Tonight’s pick comes from the Leafs-Blue Jackets standalone game. A win could boost our $36 bankroll closer to our first $100 milestone.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Count On Bobby McMann, Sean Monahan To Ignite Offense In Leafs-Blue Jackets Clash

Pick: Auston Matthews Anytime Goal (+115)

On Tuesday, we used Auston Matthews as one of our best bet picks to score a goal in what was a favorable matchup versus the last-place Calagry Flames yet the 28-year-old didn't find the back of the net. Now versus the Blue Jackets, an even better matchup presents itself as the Arizona native has flat out dominated Columbus over his career with a scorching hot streak entering Wednesday.

Matthews has scored 16 goals and dished for 14 assists, totaling 30 points over his last 16 games versus the Blue Jackets with the matchup versus Elvis Merzlikins setting up for another chance to stay hot. The Russian netminder has won just half of his starts versus the Maple Leafs and has been torched for a 4.33 goals-against average and .876 save percentage in seven career games.

The Leafs captain has just one goal in his last five games and this should almost certainly change on Wednesday as he will need to lead his team that is likely tired after a hard fought game against a physical Flames team the night before and will have to travel to Columbus.

If we look to roll our $36 bank total with Auston Matthews to score against the Blue Jackets, our profits would be $41.40 and bringing our new total to $77.40 heading into Thursday.

