Flyers Set To Push Penguins in Battle Of Pennsylvania

The Battle of Pennsylvania ranks among the fiercest rivalries in all of hockey, and Monday’s matchup adds another thrilling chapter to this historic showdown. These two teams have faced off more than any other pair of franchises in the NHL, with Monday marking their 316th meeting.

Early-season form promises an exciting contest as the Penguins burst out of the gate with six wins in their first eight games but have cooled off recently, posting just four victories in their last 12 outings. Meanwhile, the Flyers have been trending upward, bouncing back from four losses in their first seven games to win six of their last eight. When these rivals clash, both squads are known to elevate their play, making this one must-watch hockey.

For those new to the Pad Stack challenge, the goal is simple: turn $10 into something bigger through disciplined, research-driven wagers. Our hottest streak of the season climbed to $411.47 before a late Florida Panthers empty-net goal spoiled our Vancouver spread and ended the run. Now, it’s time to reset, refocus, and embark on a new climb with a confident pick in tonight’s marquee matchup, a play we believe can set the tone and get the momentum rolling again.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Picks: Over 5.5 Goals & Flyers +1.5 (+130)

The Flyers have a strong case to challenge the Penguins, even in a high-scoring contest. Historically, these teams play very close games, with Pittsburgh narrowly leading the series 13–10 over the last 24 matchups. However, the Flyers have shown momentum recently, winning three of their last four meetings and with home ice advantage and entering the game red-hot, Philadelphia is well-positioned to continue this surge.

The series has also favored the home team, with six consecutive games won by the host, which works in the Flyers’ favor. In addition, these matchups are often high-scoring with four of the last six meetings and 17 of the last 25 games have featured six or more goals, suggesting the Flyers’ offensive firepower could keep pace with the Penguins and give them a strong chance to win in a goal-heavy game. A $10 wager on this same-game parlay would return $13, giving us a total of $23 to work with heading into the rest of the week.

