NHL Daily Betting Slate Breakdown: Capitals, Panthers Continue Roll With Impressive Wins

Friday’s NHL slate features four exciting games filled with high-stakes matchups, playoff implications, and potential standout individual performances. After the Olympic break, every point counts, and teams will be battling to secure or improve their position in the standings.
From elite contenders aiming to maintain momentum to underdogs looking for a statement win, tonight’s schedule is packed with storylines that could significantly influence the playoff race. In this preview, we’ll break down each matchup, highlight recent team trends, spotlight key players to watch, and provide a pick for every game based on form, head-to-head history, and current performance.
Spread: +1.5 (-250) | -1.5 (+200)
Over/Under: 6.0 Goals
The Buffalo Sabres returned from the Olympic break in impressive fashion, led by Tage Thompson, fresh off his gold medal with Team USA. Thompson dominated Buffalo’s first game back, scoring a goal and assisting on the Devils’ second goal in a 2-1 victory over New Jersey Devils.
The Sabres will aim to keep their momentum going as they face the Florida Panthers, who are playing the second half of a back-to-back. Florida opened their return from the break with a 5-1 rout of the Toronto Maple Leafs and will look to extend that strong performance.
Both teams are eager to start the post-Olympic stretch with consecutive wins, but neither matchup will be easy. This contest marks the final meeting of the season series, with the Sabres surprisingly holding a 2-1 edge. Their most recent win came in a convincing 5-3 road victory. The Panthers will aim to respond and claim a rare, yet not unheard of, win in the second leg of their back-to-back.
Pick: Panthers ML (-115)
Spread: +1.5 (-250) | -1.5 (+200)
Over/Under: 6.0 Goals
In a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights have both undergone significant changes since that series. The Capitals are coming off a strong season last year but have been inconsistent this year, experiencing big highs and steep lows. They entered the Olympic break winning five of their final six games, a rebound after losing six of the previous seven.
Both teams return from the break coming off decisive victories and will look to continue their momentum. Washington sits four points out of a wild card spot, and with the Sidney Crosby sidelined for the Penguins, the Capitals must play with urgency to regain ground in the standings. Vegas, meanwhile, leads the Pacific Division and will aim to notch a key win against a tough opponent.
The Capitals’ strength this season has been at home, where they hold an 18-10-3 record which is better than Vegas’ 14-8-7 record on the road. Washington enters as the favorite for good reason. They are motivated to climb the standings and will do so in an environment where they have excelled this season.
Pick: Capitals ML (-115)✅
Spread: +1.5 (-208) | -1.5 (+170)
Over/Under: 6.5 Goals
The Minnesota Wild are coming off a dominant 5-2 victory on Thursday over the league’s top seed, the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, posting a 9-1-1 record over their last 11 games.
However, they may face a tough challenge against the Utah Mammoth. Earlier this season, the Mammoth defeated Minnesota 6-2, highlighting why sportsbooks have made Utah the favorite for this matchup. The Wild will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back, which could impact their performance against a Mammoth team that is also red hot, holding an 11-4-1 record over their last 16 games.
Pick: Mammoth ML (-135)✅
Spread: +1.5 (-238) | -1.5 (+190)
Over/Under: 6.0 Goals
The Jets have struggled to score this season with their top line of star talents in Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi scoring most of Winnipeg's goal this season. The Ducks have gotten more depth scoring from their lineup with youngsters like Beckett Sennecke, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe all leading Anaheim in scoring as the Ducks over their recent hot streak with a 10-2-0 record. If the Ducks can limit the Jets scoring, it will be a fairly low-scoring matchup.
Pick: Under 6.5 Goals (-143)
