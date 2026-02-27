NHL Daily Betting Slate Breakdown: Capitals, Panthers Continue Roll With Impressive Wins

The Jets have struggled to score this season with their top line of star talents in Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi scoring most of Winnipeg's goal this season. The Ducks have gotten more depth scoring from their lineup with youngsters like Beckett Sennecke, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe all leading Anaheim in scoring as the Ducks over their recent hot streak with a 10-2-0 record. If the Ducks can limit the Jets scoring, it will be a fairly low-scoring matchup.