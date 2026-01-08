Are The New York Islanders For Real?

The New York Islanders have quietly become one of the NHL’s most compelling stories this season, combining established star power with an influx of youthful talent as they push toward a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sitting at 24-15-4, the Islanders currently hold the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division, a position few would have confidently predicted entering the year. With the seventh-easiest remaining strength of schedule, momentum appears to be firmly on their side as the season moves into its decisive stretch. That optimism is also reflected in the betting markets, where the Islanders currently sit at minus 115 odds to make the playoffs on BetMGM.

Much of the excitement surrounding the Islanders comes from a refreshed roster that has injected new energy into the lineup. Calder Trophy favorite Matthew Schaefer has made an immediate impact, while blue-chip prospect Callum Ritchie has added depth and upside, creating a strong balance between present success and future potential.

That youth movement has complemented an already strong core. Mathew Barzal continues to drive the offense with his speed and creativity, Bo Horvat has provided consistency and leadership, and Ilya Sorokin has been nothing short of dominant in goal. Sorokin currently sits as the Vezina Trophy favorite, anchoring an experienced defensive group that includes Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Tony DeAngelo.

The Islanders have also benefited from strong play throughout their lineup. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Emil Heineman, Anders Lee, and Kyle Palmieri have all delivered key contributions, often making the difference in close games. The result is a roster that looks balanced across all areas of the ice and capable of winning in multiple ways.

The road ahead appears favorable as New York still has advantageous matchups remaining against struggling teams, including a pair of games against the Predators and Flames, as well as single contests versus the Jets, Canucks, Blues, and Blackhawks. Those games present valuable opportunities to collect points and strengthen their playoff position.

Challenges remain, however with the Islanders still needing to navigate some difficult matchups against the Penguins, Wild, Hurricanes, and Flyers, teams that have already handed them losses this season. Those games, particularly against divisional opponents such as Pittsburgh, Carolina, and Philadelphia, could ultimately define their playoff fate.

If the Islanders can respond in those rematches and take advantage of the softer portions of their schedule, they will not only stay firmly in the playoff race but could emerge as one of the league’s most dangerous dark-horse contenders as the postseason approaches.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.