Best 2026-27 Future Bets for the Buffalo Sabres

Sabres fans are going to hate to see this prediction, but it might be a bit of a letdown for Buffalo this season. Last year featured an unbelievable run after the firing of Kevyn Adams to get the first seed in the Atlantic Division, but it was a rare off-year for that group in 2025-26. With the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs likely stepping back up to contention this season, and the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning not going anywhere, it's hard to predict where the Sabres finish.