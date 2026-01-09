Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Emerges As New Favorite As Vezina Trophy Races Heats Up

The New York Islanders have quietly become one of the NHL’s most compelling teams this season, blending youthful excitement, veteran resurgence and elite goaltending into a formula that has kept them firmly in the playoff conversation.

Much of the spotlight has understandably landed on rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer, whose rapid rise has injected energy into the Islanders’ lineup, and on Bo Horvat, who is enjoying a second career breakout while anchoring the offense. Yet perhaps the most important storyline, and the one flying under the radar, has been the brilliant play of goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

Sorokin has once again established himself as the backbone of the Islanders, and his performance between the pipes is now forcing its way into the Vezina Trophy conversation. The 30-year-old Russian netminder has been a major reason New York owns the fourth-best goals-against-per-game average in the league at 2.66, a mark that places them ahead of traditionally elite defensive teams such as the Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers.

While Sorokin’s win-loss record of 13-10-4 may not immediately jump off the page, the underlying numbers paint a far more impressive picture. He has posted a strong 2.45 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, consistently giving the Islanders a chance to win on most nights, even when offensive support has been limited.

A deeper look at the analytics further highlights Sorokin’s dominance. He leads the league in goals saved above expected at 17.9, holding a significant gap over the next closest goaltender. He also ranks among the NHL’s best in save percentage on unblocked shots at .959 and in high-danger unblocked shot attempt save percentage at .853, numbers that reflect his ability to shut down the most dangerous scoring chances.

While fan recognition has been relatively muted, sportsbooks appear to be well aware of Sorokin’s impact. He is currently listed at +160 odds to win the Vezina Trophy, narrowly trailing Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson at +185 after Thompson spent much of the season as the favorite.

With many individual awards already beginning to take shape around the league, the Vezina Trophy race is shaping up to be one of the closest battles left.

