Nikolaj Ehlers Poised for Career-Best Season in New Role with Hurricanes

Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers has potential for career-best season in new role with Hurricanes.

The NHL season is fast approaching, and we're once again turning our attention to regular season player props, just like we did last offseason. We had great success uncovering value plays, often capitalizing on sportsbooks that overlooked key context and player history beyond just last season’s stats.

We took advantage of the sportsbooks not knowing anything about Connor McDavid and that he's not a goal scorer and easily hit the under for his goal total last season, which was at a shocking 51.5 when he scored more than 44 goals just once in his nine prior NHL seasons. We also hit on nearly all of our other player prop picks like Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck to his over in wins plus take home the Vezina trophy.

Another easy over we're looking at is new Carolina Hurricanes winger, Nikolaj Ehlers with his over/under in points set at 64.5 for the upcoming season. This one has easy indicators for why it could be a relatively sweat-free over with the first being playing time and new teammates.

The chances of Ehlers returning to Winnipeg this upcoming season were slim as it was noted that he wanted to play more than second line minutes. There was little chance that he was going to overtake Kyle Connor's top line role and only got so many extra minutes as part of the Jets top power play unit. Last season, Ehlers played a majority of his minutes with Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti.

In his new role with the Hurricanes, Ehlers is finally a top line player as he's slated on the left wing opposite Andrei Svechnikov and centered by Sebastian Aho. His two new linemates alone are reason enough to believe that an increase in points is coming, not to mention he'll also be back on a top power play unit.

This boost in point production should help him easily hit this over as he's surpassed or was on pace to record 65 or more points in five of the last six seasons. Health is a bit of a concern as Ehlers has missed 116 games over the last six seasons.

However, based off his 0.85 point-per-game average over that stretch, he should be able to record 65 points in 77 games, giving him a five-game cushion for potential injuries.

