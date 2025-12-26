World Juniors Betting Guide: Best Bets, Teams To Avoid, Gold Medal Winners

The World Junior Hockey Championship gets underway today, and once again the spotlight is firmly fixed on the sport’s biggest development stage. Future NHL stars will collide, national pride will be tested, and every shift will feel like a career audition as the world’s top under-20 teams battle for gold.

Alongside the on-ice drama, the betting odds offer a clear snapshot of how this tournament is expected to unfold. By examining roster construction, recent results, motivation, and tournament context, we can begin to separate the true contenders from the long shots. In this preview, we will break down the best overall bet to win the tournament, the best value option on the odds board, and the worst betting choice based on realistic expectations.

By taking a closer look at the teams at both ends of the spectrum, from loaded powerhouses to nations simply hoping to avoid relegation, the picture becomes clearer as the puck drops on another highly anticipated World Junior Championship.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Tournament Odds For Gold Medal

Canada: -120

Team USA: +275

Sweden: +550

Finland: +1200

Czechia: +1500

Switzerland: +10000

Slovakia: +10000

Germany: +25000

Latvia: +50000

Denmark: +50000

Canada: The Clear Favorite

Canada enters this tournament not just as the betting favorite, but as a team fueled by unfinished business. After two straight disappointing fifth-place finishes, expectations are no longer just high, they are urgent. This is a program that measures success only in gold medals, and the hunger to reclaim the top of the junior hockey world is unmistakable.

The roster is, simply put, overwhelming. Canada is expected to ice as many as 20 first-round NHL Draft picks, including 11 players selected inside the top 15. Six players return from last year’s squad, providing valuable tournament experience, while 13 of the 14 forwards were first-round NHL selections. The lone exception is Gavin McKenna, who is widely projected to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a reminder that draft status does not always capture true talent.

Canada could also feature future stars like Keaton Verhoeff, another projected top-three pick in 2026. When you combine elite skill, depth at every position, and a motivated group eager to erase recent failures, it is easy to see why Canada sits at -120. With no nation outside Canada or the United States winning gold since Finland in 2019, the path looks familiar and favorable.

Team USA: The Best Value Option

While Canada may be the safest choice on paper, Team USA stands out as the strongest value in the field.

The Americans return several players from last year’s gold medal winning team, blending championship experience with another wave of elite talent. Their projected roster includes eight first-round picks and eight second-round picks, continuing the program’s rise as a development powerhouse.

What truly sets Team USA apart in this tournament is location. The championship is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, giving the Americans a rare and meaningful home-ice advantage. Unlike previous American-hosted tournaments in Buffalo, where Canadian fans often filled the stands, this is the furthest into the United States the World Juniors have been held in quite some time.

Expect packed arenas, heavy American support, and an emotional lift that could matter in tight games. At +275, Team USA offers a compelling combination of talent, confidence, and environment, especially if a gold medal matchup with Canada takes place in front of a pro-American crowd.

Denmark: The Longest Shot in the Field

At the opposite end of the spectrum sits Denmark, widely viewed as the weakest team in the tournament. Fresh off a promotion back to the top division, Denmark’s primary objective is survival, not silverware. The roster features just one drafted player, Florida Panthers 2025 fourth-round pick Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, and lacks the depth, star power, and experience seen across the rest of the field. Denmark is expected to spend the tournament battling relegation rather than competing for medals, making their +50000 odds reflect reality more than mystery. In a tournament defined by elite prospects, Denmark is clearly overmatched.

