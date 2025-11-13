3 Top Performances From November 12 Action In The ECHL

A total of four games were on the ECHL slate on Wednesday, including three Kids Day morning contests.

Team efforts were the order of the day. Here are some standout performances from the action.

David Tendeck: Florida Everblades

It doesn’t seem to matter who Florida puts in net; success seems to follow.

David Tendeck made his first start for the Blades this season Wednesday morning, and pitched a 31-save shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The closest Greenville got to the scoreboard came in the third period, but a potential goal was waved off for goalie interference.

The Everblades’ penalty-kill unit was in full shutdown mode, turning aside all eight chances. Five different skaters scored for Florida: Oliver Chau, Oliver Cooper, Jesse Lansdell, Craig Needham and Carson Gicewicz all lit the lamp.

Tendeck’s performance in the Blades’ crease halted a four-game winning streak by the Swamp Rabbits, who had outscored opponents 13-5 during that stretch.

Kansas City Mavericks

Five different skaters also lit the lamp for the Mavericks, who spoiled the Wichita Thunder’s School Day celebration with a 5-1 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Nolan Sullivan opened the scoring for KC midway through the first, outmuscling a Thunder defender near the top of the circles to beat Wichita goalie Matt Davis glove side for a 1-0 lead.

Jackson Jutting scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season to make the score 2-0 at 14:48.

At 17:45, Zach Uens made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal. It was his first tally of the season.

After Michal Stinil scored at 1:11 of the third to cut the Thunder deficit to 3-1, the Mavericks tacked on two more to prevent a comeback.

Jimmy Glynn re-gained a three-goal advantage for the Mavs at 6:03 for his first of the year. An empty-netter from Landon McCallum at 18:49 closed out the scoring for the 5-1 final.

With the victory, the Mavericks are now 4-0-0 on the road, outscoring opponents 18-5 during that span.

Indy Fuel

Never count out the Indy Fuel.

An example of this occurred Wednesday night in Fishers, where the lone night game of the schedule took place.

The Rapid City Rush built a 4-1 lead in the second period, only to see the Fuel roar back with four unanswered goals for a 5-4 triumph in overtime.

Once again, it was a team effort that sparked the comeback. Sahil Panwar got things started at 14:26 with the help of Matt Petgrave and Lee Lapid.

Kevin Lombardi tacked on another for the Fuel at 16:31 to narrow their deficit to 4-3. Will Ennis and Jesse Tucker had the assists on that goal, and Lombardi extended his point streak to six games.

The first penalty of the game came at 2:33 of the third period when Rapid City’s Seth Fyten took a minor penalty for hooking. Panwar capitalized on the power play at 4:03 with his second goal of the night to tie the game 4-4. Harrison Israels and Nick Grima earned the assists.

With three seconds to go in the third, it appeared the Fuel scored; however, it was called a no-goal, and the game headed to overtime.

At 1:02 of the extra frame, with the first shot of overtime, Lee Lapid scored to give the Fuel the 5-4 win over the Rush. Indy recorded 38 shots on goal, which is the most for them in a single game this season.

