    Kansas City Mavericks Winger Named ECHL Player Of The Week

    Nov 4, 2025, 23:00
    Jack Randl scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Tulsa last week.

    Jack Randl of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

    Randl scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against the Tulsa Oilers last week.

    The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win on Tuesday, tallied two goals in a 4-2 loss on Friday and dished out an assist in a 4-3 loss on Saturday.

    A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 18 points (10-8-18) in 26 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Worcester while adding six points (1-5-6) in 31 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

    Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45-49-94) in 160 career collegiate games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan. In juniors, he collected 100 points (41-59-100) in 158 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

    On behalf of Jack Randl, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

