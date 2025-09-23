Wichita Thunder Announces Changes To Regular-Season Schedule

The Wichita Thunder have announced two schedule changes for the upcoming 2025-26 regular season.

The Thunder's home date on Saturday, March 28 is moving to Friday, March 27. Wichita will host Kansas City on Friday and then travel to Independence to face the Mavericks on Saturday, March 28.

The Thunder closes the weekend on Sunday, March 29 at home against Trois-Rivieres.

The upcoming season marks the Thunder's 12th year as a member of the ECHL. Wichita is entering its 34th year in pro hockey.

The Thunder will play 28 of their 36 home games on a weekend, which breaks down to 10 on a Friday, 11 on a Saturday and seven on a Sunday.

Wichita will play Kansas City 14 times, which is the most against a single opponent. Kansas City will once again be the team's opponent for the annual Education Day Game at 10:30 Am on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The Thunder will play their first-ever New Year's Eve game at INTRUST Bank Arena against the Utah Grizzlies. Wichita hasn't hosted a game at home on New Year's Eve since the 2009-10 season, losing to Allen, 3-0, at the Kansas Coliseum. The Thunder are 17-10-4 all-time on New Year's Eve.

The team will also play at home on Halloween and Valentine's Day. They won't play on the night before Thanksgiving and will head to Kansas City for Black Friday.

The Thunder will make their first trip to Fort Wayne since losing in Game 5 of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wichita will play at War Memorial Coliseum three times this coming season.

The Thunder will have a 12-game road trip that starts on Feb. 18 at Iowa and ends on March 14 in Rapid City.

Opening Night is just 25 days away. Wichita kicks off its 2025-26 campaign against the Allen Americans on Saturday, Oct. 18.