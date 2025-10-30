3 Top Performances From October 29 Action In The ECHL

It was a fairly busy night for a Wednesday in the ECHL, with six games on the slate.

Here are three top performances from the evening’s action.

Blake Bennett: Rapid City Rush

Bennett scored an overtime power play goal to lift the Rapid City Rush over the Allen Americans, 2-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday.

Bennett’s game-winner, his third goal in five games this season, came 1:23 into the overtime period and in the final seconds of a 4-on-3 power play.

Bennett drew a slashing penalty to put the Rush on the man advantage deep in regulation, then finished the job in OT.

The power play goal snapped a lengthy season-opening drought. The Rush had gone 0-for-12 before breaking through at the perfect time.

Connor Murphy made 39 saves for the Rush, earning his first win of the season. Rapid City did not trail throughout the game.

Samuel Jonsson: Fort Wayne Komets

The Iowa Heartlanders took 29 shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net against Komets goaltender Samuel Jonsson in a 4-0 shutout loss at Xtream Arena.

Jonsson earned his first shutout of the season. Riley Mercer stopped 24 shots in his third start of the year for the Heartlanders.

Fort Wayne scored the opening goal of the game 17:40 into the first period, putting the Komets ahead, 1-0. Josh Groll cleaned up a loose puck in front of Mercer, netting his first of the season. Groll struck again for the Komets 13:14 into the middle frame, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Iowa outshot Fort Wayne in the third period, 8-5, but the Komets scored empty-net goals from James Stefan and Matt Murphy to put a bow on the 4-0 final.

Peter Bates: Wichita Thunder

In the first-ever meeting between the Florida Everblades and Wichita Thunder, the two teams played tough and tight all night long. In the end, it was Wichita who prevailed 2-1.

Peter Bates potted the game-winner, and the Thunder held off a desperate rally by the Everblades to salvage the victory.

With the score knotted at 1-1, Florida was called for too many men on the ice four minutes into the third period. Bates took advantage, accepting a feed in the slot from Michal Stinil and burying a shot past the blocker of Blades netminder Will Cranley to make it 2-1. That goal turned out to be the difference-maker.

Matt Davis stopped 29 of 30 shots as Wichita claimed its first home victory of the season. Florida suffered its first road loss of the year.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your