After 46-save Shutout, Utah Grizzlies Goaltender Earns Weekly Award

The ECHL announced on Monday that Dylan Wells of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Wells stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 5-0 win at Idaho on Friday Against the Steelheads. It’s Wells’ second ECHL shutout and fourth of his pro career.

The Grizzlies’ offense helped out their netminder, as Reed Lebster scored a hat trick in the game, the team’s first hatty this season.

Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Wells is 1-0-1 in two appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963.

The 27-year-old goalie has appeared in 107 career ECHL games with Utah, Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita, posting an overall record of 50-42-9 with two shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Additionally, Wells is 29-26-7 in 70 career AHL outings with Tucson, Texas, Rockford, Chicago and Bakersfield, while also seeing action in one career NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

The Grizzlies take their 2-2-1 record into their next game, a Wednesday home contest against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:10 Pm MT.