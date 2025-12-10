ECHL Announces Format, Jersey Reveal For 2026 All-Star Classic

On Wednesday, the ECHL, in conjunction with the Allen Americans, announced the game format and unveiled the jerseys for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Allen & Allen CDC. The event takes place at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

In this year’s All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams – Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

The game will consist of three periods of five-on-five play. Three skills events – fastest skater, hardest shot and accuracy shooting – will take place between periods, with the winning team of each event receiving a two-minute power-play opportunity at the start of the next period.

All-Star players will be announced in January 2026 following a vote of ECHL coaching staffs, captains, and media.

The jerseys that both teams will wear in the All-Star Classic were also unveiled today. Team Stars will wear a blue jersey featuring white stars while Team Stripes will wear a red jersey featuring several white stripes. All of the jerseys were produced by Athletic Knit, the exclusive jersey provider of the ECHL.

Click here to purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Allen Americans will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 18, featuring interactive games, live music, autographs and an area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame, featuring some of hockey’s memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

Fans can purchase tickets for Fan Fest by clicking here.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.