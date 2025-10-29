Allen Americans Rookie Goaltender Recalled To AHL

The Allen Americans announced that goaltender Jackson Parsons has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators and assigned to AHL Belleville.

The rookie goaltender was assigned to the Americans following training camp in Belleville and appeared in both Americans pre-season games as well as the first two regular-season games (1-1-0).

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound netminder, an Ottawa, Ontario native played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers for parts of four seasons. In his final campaign with the Rangers, he had an impressive record of 37-12-3 with a .920 save percentage.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 Pm CT. The Americans are looking for their first home win of the season.

