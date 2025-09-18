Americans Trade LeDonne To Wheeling

The Wheeling Nailers have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately.

Wheeling has received defenseman Trevor LeDonne from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

The 25-year-old LeDonne made his professional debut with the Americans in March, following the conclusion of his collegiate playing career. He appeared in 15 games with Allen and registered one goal, three assists, four points, and eight penalty minutes.

LeDonne’s first career point came via an assist in his second game on March 8th against Jacksonville. He then netted his first pro goal as part of a two-point effort on Apr. 11 against the Tulsa Oilers.

Before turning pro, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native played four years of college hockey - two at the University of St. Thomas, then two at Robert Morris University, when the school returned to Division I hockey in 2023.

LeDonne's best offensive season came as a senior with the Colonials in 2024-25, when he collected three goals, two assists, and five points in 23 games. Two of the goals came in a season-opening 5-1 win at Miami.

LeDonne also enjoyed success with the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers, as he led the league in goals by defensemen with six in 20 games during the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati against the Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 18. The first home game is Saturday, Nov. 1 against the Norfolk Admirals.