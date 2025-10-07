Bison Have High Hopes Entering Second Season

Entering training camp in the second year of a team’s existence is like beginning your sophomore year of high school. It’s a lot more familiar than your freshman year, when everyone is trying to adjust to a new environment and getting to know everyone.

At least that’s how Bloomington Bison vice president of hockey operations and head coach Phillip Barski sees it as his team took the ice Monday for their first day of practice in the Bison’s second year of existence in the ECHL.

“I was saying to my wife, it's not like the first day of school this year, like it was last year,” Barski said following Monday’s practice. “It's more like the second year of high school, everyone's coming back, and everyone kind of knows each other and the new guys are fitting in really well. So from that standpoint, we're really fortunate here and we're really excited to get going.”

In their first year as one of two expansion teams last season, the Bison finished 31-35-4-2, good for 68 points and seventh in the Central Division. But they hung around in playoff contention until

Apr. 9, when they fell 5-1 at Indy against the Fuel.

The Bison are returning a number of veterans from last year’s squad including forward Eddie Matsushima, who was named the first captain in franchise history last October. He led all Bison players last season with 27 goals, 57 points, and 190 shots in 67 games played.

The Verona, Wisconsin native also led all Bison players with 16 multi-point games and was tied for the team lead for the longest point streak of the season lasting eight games.

As a veteran of 269 career ECHL games, Matsushima also believes familiarity will help the team continue to develop chemistry and hopefully take the next step toward their first playoff berth in 2025-26.

“Having the guys come back, especially on our forward side, in the locker room, it's almost like we never left,” said Matsushima, who played in two AHL games with the San Diego Gulls last season. “You know, chopping up with the guys, and you can just feel the chemistry out there. You just kind of know where guys are going to be. You kind of understand their tendencies a bit, so it really helps us.”

The first practice featured small-area work and tight play, something Barski believed was important for developing structure early.

“I thought enthusiasm was up, I thought energy was up, we got in some system work which was good,” Barski said. “We had some compete and battle drills, and I thought the guys did a really good job with it. We got a bunch of guys up for the first time on the ice together but I did think they did a very good job.”

One of the rookies looking to make a strong impression in camp for the Bison is Shane Ott, who appeared in 35 NCAA games last season with Niagara University. The 24-year-old forward posted 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) with a +6 rating for the Purple Eagles.

In 14 games with the Bison late last season, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound left-shot winger tallied 12 assists.

Ott was recently in camp with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, and even found the back of the net. He feels the experience can greatly help him as he starts this season with Bloomington.

“It was a fun experience, for sure,” Ott said. “Eye -opening to see what it takes to get to the next level. And yeah, the goal was nice to chip in; unfortunately, we lost. But it was nice to chip in and see that I can play at that level.”

Bloomington will play its first pre-season game Saturday, Oct. 11 in Indy against the Fuel. The club kicks off the regular season at home against the Iowa Heartlanders. Before the game, the Bison will hold its Fan Fest outside Grossinger Motors Arena. The event is free of charge and will run from 3:30-5:30 Pm prior to the game.

Fans can enjoy live music from Pontiac-based country artist Aaron Newsome and a DJ while interacting with vendor booths from Bison partners outside the arena on Front Street between Madison Street and Lee Street. The Bison inflatable goal, a ninja course from Iron Coyote Challenge Park, cornhole and face painting from Wild Style Design are just some of the offerings fans can expect to set the tone for the upcoming season.