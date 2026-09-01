Burns Re-Signs With Atlanta, Looks To Take Another Step Forward

After a productive four-year collegiate career at Mercyhurst and his first full ECHL season, Burns looks to build on what he learned and take another step forward in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Gladiators announced on September 1st, 2026, that they have re-signed Mickey Burns, giving the team a familiar face and another depth piece to the roster. Burns has shown over the course of his first professional season that he is a proven scoring threat throughout his career and will look to continue his development at the professional level.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native re-signed with the Gladiators for his second full professional season after making his professional debut late in the 2024-25 season. Burns dressed in 13 games with the Gladiators, recording one goal and two assists. He scored his first professional goal in March 2025 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Head coach Matt Ginn brought Burns back for the 2025-26 season for his first full professional season. This past season was when the forward appeared in 66 regular-season games. Burns tallied seven goals and seven assists while gaining necessary experience in his first full season. Before making the jump to the professional ranks, Burns spent five years between the University of Vermont and Mercyhurst University. He began his collegiate career at Vermont, where he dressed in five games during the 2020-21 season.
Burns transferred to Mercyhurst for the 2021-22 season and found his footing over the next four seasons. During his first season with Mercyhurst, he recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 23 games. In the following season, Burns took another step offensively, producing 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points in 36 games. During the 2023-2024 season, he appeared in 35 games and tallied five goals and 13 assists for 18 points.
In his final college season, in 2024-25, Burns recorded 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 32 games. When combining his time at Vermont and Mercyhurst, Burns appeared in 131 NCAA games and finished his collegiate career with 48 goals and 49 assists.
Burns was the only Mercyhurst skater to reach double-digit goals during the 2024-25 season. He established himself as an important offensive piece for Mercyhurst. Burns consistent production throughout his time in college and his effort helped earn him an opportunity with Atlanta following the end of his collegiate career.
In the 2026-2027 season, Burns returns to the Gladiators with a full professional season under his belt. Bringing Burns back gives Atlanta a forward with experience in the organization who understands what it takes to compete at the professional level. His offensive production throughout his college career, combined with the experience gained during his first full ECHL season, allows him to take another step forward.
After getting his first taste of professional hockey following college and then completing a full season with the Gladiators, Burns will look to build on the lessons learned and experience gained.
For Atlanta, his return adds a familiar face and depth for the organization. For Burns, re-signing with Atlanta provides another opportunity to continue developing his game.