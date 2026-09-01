Burns Re-Signs With Atlanta, Looks To Take Another Step Forward

Head coach Matt Ginn brought Burns back for the 2025-26 season for his first full professional season. This past season was when the forward appeared in 66 regular-season games. Burns tallied seven goals and seven assists while gaining necessary experience in his first full season. Before making the jump to the professional ranks, Burns spent five years between the University of Vermont and Mercyhurst University. He began his collegiate career at Vermont, where he dressed in five games during the 2020-21 season.