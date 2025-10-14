Cyclones Add Forward Prior To Opening Weekend

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced the acquisition of forward Adam Robbins ahead of the 2025-26 season. Robbins becomes the 12th player signed to a standard player contract with Cincinnati.

Robbins, 25, joins Cincinnati after appearing in 51 games in his rookie season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. He would record nine goals and four assists for 13 points in his first professional season, scoring his first pro goal on Nov. 9, 2024 against the Utah Grizzlies.

“Adam was a player that I saw a lot of last year in Tahoe. A very smart playmaker who led his NCAA DI team in scoring, he adds some very important depth to our forward group,” Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski stated. “First years can be a challenge for young players to find stability, but Adam was a fixture on a very good Tahoe team. We look forward to seeing how he can build off of that success as a second year pro.”

Before starting his collegiate career, Robbins was a five-year NCAA player at Princeton University where he was a four-time member of the ECAC All-Academic Team.

In his senior season, Robbins led the team in goals (11), assists (18), and led the Tigers in scoring with 29 points in 2023-24. Additionally, he served as assistant captain of the Tigers in his final season with the program.

The Alpine, N.J. native is also a 2021 Clark Cup Champion with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

The Cyclones will open their 2025-26 regular season this weekend at home when they host the Wheeling Nailers on Friday. A Cyclones Calendar Giveaway will be available to the first 5,000 fans in attendance, along with $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Soda and $2 Beer.